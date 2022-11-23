New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said that it will hear December 6 a plea related to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and objections related to the draft constitution for the sports body.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala also took note of the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramchandran, appearing for the AIFF, that the sports body needed some urgent directions.

“We will take it up December 6,” the CJI told the counsel for the AIFF.

Earlier, the bench had observed that the popular sport of football needs to be taken forward and asked people to give suggestions to the amicus curiae on the draft constitution for the sports national federation, observing that “we are doing anything except football”.

The bench, November 9, had asked senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae, to tabulate the objections so that the draft constitution can be finalised.

Prior to this, the top court had directed the termination of the mandate of a three-member committee of administrators appointed by it in May to manage the affairs of the national football federation.

The top court had said it is modifying its earlier orders to facilitate the revocation of the suspension which has been imposed on the AIFF by the international football federation FIFA and the holding of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India.

On May 18, it appointed the panel headed by Justice (retired) Anil R Dave, former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi and former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly, and ousted NCP leader Praful Patel-led management committee that had exceeded its tenure by over two-and-half years.

The order had come on a fresh plea filed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports seeking modification of the May 18 and August 3 orders of the court after consultation with FIFA to ensure revocation of the suspension of AIFF and the hosting right for holding of the women’s world cup in India.

On August 17, the top court had asked the Centre to take a “proactive” role in getting the world football governing body’s suspension of the AIFF lifted and facilitating the holding of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

On August 16, FIFA had suspended India for “undue influence from third parties” and said the tournament “cannot currently be held in India as planned.”

The country hosted its first FIFA event from October 11-30.