Puri: Students of Samanta Chandrasekhar Autonomous College (SCAC) in Puri submitted a Thursday a memorandum to the Higher Education Department protesting against the decision to hold the sixth semester exams. They sat on a demonstration outside the college gate here.

The students said that holding exams during the coronavirus pandemic will endanger their health conditions. They also said that many of them stay outside the Temple City and it will be difficult for them to appear physically for the exams due to the lack of transport. Hence they said it would be better to conduct exams online. They asked the college authorities to find a solution which will be acceptable to all.

“There are many students who are also visually- challenged. They need writers to assist them. How will they maintain social distance while appearing for the exam?” asked the students.

Notably, the Odisha government has decided to conduct the sixth semester examinations of plus-three students and fourth semester tests for PG students. However, the government has cancelled the second and fourth semester exams of plus-three students. Similarly the second semester exams of PG students have also been called off.

