Mumbai: Hindi film actor and famous producer Nikhil Dwivedi turns a year older Wednesday. He has worked with many big actors and has made a mark in the Hindi film industry in a short span of time.

Nikhil has appeared in five films and one web series so far. On his birthday, let us tell you some interesting facts related to them.

He was born and studied in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Nikhil worked at an electronic goods store before venturing into the acting world. After this he also worked for American Express Bank, but quit all these to act in films.

Nikhil got a big chance in 2008 after a long struggle. He made his debut as a lead actor in the film My Name is Anthony Gonsalves. The film stars Nikhil Dwivedi with actress Amrita Rao and actor Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles. Nikhil’s film failed to impress the audience.

After this, Nikhil appeared in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film Raavan (2010). Nikhil did not get much recognition in this film too. After Raavan, Nikhil was seen in the film Shor in the City. His performance in the film was liked by the audience and the film received mixed response.

After this Nikhil appeared in the films Hate Story and Tamanchey as lead actors. His films could not do well at the box office, so he decided to become a producer. Nikhil has so far been a producer in Salman Khan’s film Dabbang 3 and Ekta Kapoor’s film Veere Di Wedding. Both of his films received mixed responses from the audience. Recently Nikhil appeared in this year’s famous web series Scam 1992.