Jajpur: Irregularities had been alleged in farmer registration, loan disbursals and insurance coverage in many cooperative societies of Jajpur district.

Chief executives of Baruhan primary cooperative society in Jajpur block, Bharatpur primary cooperative society in Barchana block, Kalayanpur and Aunri primary cooperative societies in Binjharpur block had been suspended earlier.

However, investigations into some of these irregularities have slowed down, a report said.

Besides, various farmer organisations have alleged massive irregularities at PACSs in Barchana, Markadpur, Dhaneswar and Mahisara in 2021.

The irregularities have not been probed as yet. Secretary of the Markandpur primary cooperative society had allegedly indulged in irregularities while sanctioning loans to farmers.

He had unauthorizedly kept passbooks of farmers. Acting on the complaint, deputy registrar of State Cooperative Society (Credit) had directed the deputy registrar of cooperative society, Cuttack, to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities at Markandpur primary cooperative society, October 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, top officials visited the PACS, but nothing was known about what action was taken in this regard.

It was alleged that the secretary concerned has mutually settled the issue, scuttling the investigation.

Besides, irregularities worth Rs 20 lakh were committed in paddy procurement using the names of four members of a family at the same society.

After a case was filed in the Orissa High Court, the authorities had got the matter probed while the secretary and some other staff of the society were suspended.

Similarly, some farmers in Barchana had alleged April 5, 2021, that secretary-in-charge of local PACS Bikash Kumar Swain had messed up with the token system for paddy procurement.

Some traders had managed to sell their paddy worth lakhs of rupees in a fraudulent manner. The matter was probed, but no one knows what happened to the investigation.

Besides, over 15 farmers had not received their payments from Dhaneswar PACS. After they drew the attention of the civil supplies and consumers welfare department July 16, 2021, an investigation was ordered into the matter.

But nothing has happened to this case. Vigilance had conducted a probe into the alleged irregularities at Mahisara PACS and ordered the management for action.

Secretary of the society is allegedly being protected on this issue.

When contacted, ARCS Prashant Mallick said investigation into these irregularities is on.

