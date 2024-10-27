New Delhi: Indian cyber-security agency CERT-In Sunday shared a list that talks about more than a dozen ways in which online scams are being perpetrated by fraudsters in the country, including “digital arrest” to dupe people by stealing their money and private data.

The public advisory has been accessed by PTI and it came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi too cautioned people against such frauds in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) advisory said “digital arrest” is an online scam as “government agencies do not use platforms like WhatsApp or Skype for official communication”.

“Verify their identity by directly contacting the relevant agency,” it recommended.

The advisory said in a case of “digital arrest”, victims receive a phone call, e-mail or message claiming that they are under investigation for illegal activities, such as identity theft or money laundering.

The scammer threatens the victim with arrest or legal consequences unless he takes immediate action. They often create a sense of panic to prevent rational thinking, the advisory said.

Under the guise of “clearing their name”, “assisting with the investigation” or “refundable security deposit/escrow account”, individuals are coerced into transferring large sums of money to specified bank accounts or UPI IDs, it added.

The advisory asked people, who get contacted by such cyber criminals, to “not panic as scammers use fear and urgency to manipulate victims”.

“Take a moment to assess the situation calmly before responding. Avoid sharing personal information and never disclose sensitive personal or financial details over the phone or video calls, especially to unknown numbers,” the CERT-In said.

It stressed that people should not transfer money “under pressure” as legitimate law-enforcement agencies “will never pressure you into sending money immediately”.

“If someone demands money over the phone or online, it’s most likely a scam,” it said.

The advisory said staying “vigilant and informed” is crucial to protect oneself from this “emerging cyber threat”.

Modi spoke about “digital arrest” in his “Mann ki Baat” radio address, noting that it has hit all sections of the society, as he requested people to adopt the mantra of “stop, think and take action” when faced with such a scam.

He said probe agencies are working with the states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

“Beware of digital arrest frauds. No investigative agency will ever contact you over the phone or a video call for such an investigation,” the prime minister said. He asked people to call national cyber-security helpline number 1930 or inform police about such crimes on www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The advisory also spoke about other online cons like “phishing scams”, in which scammers create e-mails or messages that appear legitimate, often using logos and branding from trusted organisations; “lottery and prize scams” where victims receive notifications claiming that they have won a huge amount of money and to claim the prize, they are asked to pay a processing fee or taxes.

It said scammers exploit “hope and greed” to carry out lottery scams.

“Emotional manipulation scams” are perpetrated on online dating communication apps where scammers build emotional connections and then solicit money for emergencies like medical treatment and request that funds be sent via cryptocurrency.

“Job scams” are meant to con fresh graduates by posting about fake work listings on legitimate hiring portals or social media.

As part of “tech support scams”, cybercriminals take advantage of a user’s lack of technical knowledge and stealthily gain access to his computer by warning about a virus and then steal sensitive personal data.

“Investment scams” cash on a person’s desire to earn quick money as they promise “unrealistic” returns via Ponzi or pyramid schemes and in “cash-on-delivery scams”, criminals set up fake online stores accepting CoD orders. When the product is delivered, it is either counterfeit or completely different from what was advertised.

To con people using “fake charity appeal scams”, scammers create convincing websites or social media profiles asking for donations for fake causes like disaster relief or health initiatives and use such images or stories that provoke sympathy or urgency.

“Mistaken money-transfer scams” are those in which fraudsters contact a victim via e-mail or social media, claiming that money has been mistakenly sent to his account as they use fake transaction receipts to ask the person to return the funds immediately to avoid legal issues.

“Phone scams” are those where victims receive calls or messages under the fake name of a telecom regulatory body, saying there is an “issue” in their service as they urgently seek one-time passwords (OTPs) and banking information for identity verification.

“Parcel scams” are like “digital arrest” where victims are informed over a call or message that they are under probe as their drugs-laden parcel has been seized and they will be arrested or may have to face legal consequences if they do not pay a fine.

As part of the “loan or cards scam”, fraudsters offer loans with low interest rates, coupled with quick approval, and “disappear” after the victims transfer an upfront fee for securing the loan.

The advisory suggested a host of best practices and counter-measures to stay vigilant against such crimes and not give into the “pressure tactics” deployed by cyber criminals, who seek quick action by creating “a sense of urgency”.

PTI