Bargaon: Farmers in Bargaon area of Sundargarh district are a worried lot because of scanty rainfall in June and July. All agricultural activities were affected for lack of rain. Farmers alleged that Parvati Giri mega lift irrigation project built on Safei river has failed to deliver at this crisis times.

If no rain happens in the first week of August, a drought-like situation can’t be ruled out in the region.

“Paddy saplings need to be transplanted after 21 to 23 days of their raising. But there has been no rainfall in last 40 days. Sapling transplantation has been affected for lack of water in the farm land,” farmers said.

They also pointed out that some farmers have been trying to irrigate land with pump-sets by lifting water from nearby ponds and rivers.

On the other hand, some farmers alleged that only 40 to 50 per cent of the seeds (like Swarna, Soubhagya and Pratiskhya) they had got from LAMPS have germinated, causing loss to them.

“Parvatigiri mega lift irrigation project has been built on Safei river to save the khariff paddy, but unfortunately it is of no use now,” they lamented.

The farmers expressed discontent that the project should have been completed last year, but its work is still going on.

“The district has received only 32 per cent rainfall in July and 1.25 per cent in the first week of August. If there is no immediate rain in next few days the situation may turn alarming,” Deputy Director of Agriculture (Jeypore), Kalidas Biswas said.

“The present situation is not very encouraging. Without rains over next few days, the area will definitely witness a drought-like situation,” said some farmers.

People of Bhoipally, president of Jay Jawan Jay Kisan Krsushk Sangathan Rabindra Patel, block chairperson Puspanajali Minj, samiti members Sisir Routray, sarpanch Mandakini Bariha submitted a memorandum to the Collector through Bargaon tehsildar on the gloomy situation of agriculture.

The inordinate delay in sapling transplantation will affect paddy harvest this year, lamented farmers of Machamara and Pamara villages.

