Los Angeles: Actress Scarlett Johansson flaunted a huge back tattoo in strapless dress at a film premiere.
The Hollywood actress donned a pearl pink and vibrant purple dress, which revealed a floral tattoo running down her back, reports said.
The outfit featured an embroidered floral design in shimmering embellishments and a zip-up feature which dominated the sweetheart-style neckline.
A thick belt cinched in the star’s waist while the wrap-around skirt looked elegant with a subtle split.
She teased a glimpse at her vast rose-detailed back tattoo above her dress as she turned around to pose at the premiere.
According to Marie Claire, the tattoo of roses are a reference to the actress’ 3-year-old daughter Rose, who she had with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
