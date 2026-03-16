Cuttack: A major fire at SCB Medical College early Monday killed at least 10 patients and left five others in critical condition, officials said.

The victims have been identified as Ramesh Parida, Dasharu Munda, M.D. Nyum, Gaurang Barik, S.K. Abdul Sattar, Madhusudan Dalai, Krushnachandra Bishwal, Ravindra Das, Cheru Parida and Menka Raut.

The blaze broke out in the Trauma Care ICU, where 23 patients were admitted at the time, creating a chaotic situation and putting critically ill patients at risk. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials suspect an electrical short circuit.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the hospital, inspected the site and met with the Health Secretary. He announced Rs 25 lakh in ex-gratia assistance for the families of each deceased patient and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible after the inquiry report is submitted,” Majhi said.