New Delhi: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday condemned the police action on students and lawyers, and called for an impartial and time-bound inquiry into the incident.

The SCBA headed by its president and senior advocate Vikas Singh, in its resolution, said the police action left several students and members of the legal fraternity, including members of the Association, injured.

“The use of excessive and disproportionate force against peaceful students and members of the Bar is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable in a democratic society,” the resolution issued by SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel said.

The bar body urged authorities concerned to conduct an immediate, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the incident, identify those responsible for the alleged excessive use of force, and initiate appropriate action in accordance with law.

It also called on the authorities to ensure proper medical treatment and assistance for all injured students and members of the legal fraternity, while taking necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

“The Association stands in solidarity with all those injured and reiterates its commitment to protecting constitutional rights, human dignity and the rule of law,” it said.

On Monday, thousands of students, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue and irregularities in the exam system, attempted to march to Parliament but were pushed back with teargas and batons.