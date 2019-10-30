Cuttack: The government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack received 58 dengue cases till Tuesday evening. It has been a cause of concern for the health department officials.

It is alleged that the health department has been taking up several preventive measures, but their action has no impact on disease.

Six out of them have been shifted to ICU after their condition deteriorated. This year, dengue virus has been found in 1271 blood samples at SCBMCH. Among which 999 are men and 272 are women.

As many as 319 patients are being attended to in the dengue ward in Balasore district whereas 179 tested positive for the vector-borne disease in Kendrapara. A total of 154 from Cuttack and 182 from Jajpur were tested positive for dengue.

Recently, two persons died of dengue at SCBMCH. Debaki Behera of Aul in Kendrapara district died due to the disease while being treated at the hospital August 13. Similarly, Rama Barik of Sakhigopal in Puri district succumbed to dengue at SCBMCH October 16, sources said.

