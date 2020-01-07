Nabarangpur: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday conducted raids at several places linked to a school principal in Nabarangpur district for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused teacher has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Panigrahi who serves as the principal at Boragao project high school near Raighara block in the district.

According to a source in the Vigilance, acting on a tip-off, five teams having 30 officers conducted simultaneous raids at five places linked to the teacher, including his two of his properties at Raighara, shop, warehouse and school.

The source suggested that the anti-corruption agency officials have found lakhs of rupees from his possession.

The raids were underway till last reports came in. Panigrahi’s net worth and the value of his movable and immovable assets are yet to be ascertained.

PNN