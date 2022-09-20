Bhubaneswar: Students of the state-run Biju Patnaik Memorial High School at Prashanti Vihar locality here took to the roads Tuesday protesting against the lack of adequate teachers. They said that the absence of the required number of teachers is affecting their studies and harming their future. Braving the inclement weather and incessant rains, the students also locked the gate of the school to press their demands.

With the students blocking the road, the movement of vehicles was affected leading to traffic snarls.

Sources said that currently 160 students are studying in the government-run school. However, to cater to their needs there are only two teachers. Some of the students also alleged that one of the two teachers turns up in school thrice a week to take classes. As a result their studies are getting hampered they added.

Even though new classrooms have been constructed for students of Classes IX and X, the other rooms are in a dilapidated state. Sources said that students also face acute space shortage in the school.

It should be stated here that for the past few weeks, students of various schools across the state have been holding protests against the lack of amenities and the requisite number of teachers. In some instances, students have walked over 20 kilometres to voice their grievances to officials of the administration.