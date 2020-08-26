Bhubaneswar: In view of the concerns of students and parents amid COVID outbreak, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday announced that the schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till Durga Puja vacations.

Earlier, the government had announced that the schools and colleges will remain shut till August 31.

Naveen made this announcement while holding a review meeting on COVID situation in the state through video conferencing here.

Stating self-satisfaction was the biggest enemy during this epidemic, the Chief Minister advised people as well as government servants to be cautious while working.

He expressed satisfaction with the fact that the state is conducting more number of testing and the low positivity & death rate.

Naveen directed the COVID observers of hotspot districts to ensure strict implementation of the local specific strategies and work towards a visible improvement in the situation in coming weeks.

He emphasized on the availability adequate number of ICU beds in various COVID hospitals and directed the concerned officials to take all steps to keep government offices free of infections by strictly adhering to the COVID regulations.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction with the declining infection rate among COVID warriors and suggested to create awareness about the use of masks and social distance among people.

The Chief Minister has instructed to pay the financial assistance to the relatives of martyred COVID warriors by next Friday.