Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has declared a holiday for all schools under the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack municipal corporations June 20, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for a state-level event marking one year of the BJP government.

The decision aims to ease traffic movement and ensure the safety of students during the high-profile event.

While further details of the event are awaited, it is being seen as a platform to highlight the achievements of the new government and unveil its future roadmap. Security has been tightened across the city ahead of the prime minister’s visit.

The local administration has urged citizens to follow traffic advisories and use alternate routes wherever possible.