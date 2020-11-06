Bhubaneswar: Schools in Odisha, which were scheduled to reopen in November, will remain closed till further order, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash here Friday.

While speaking to journalists, Dash said the decision to reopen the schools has been put on hold as there is strong possibility of second wave of COVID-19 in mid-December in Odisha.

Notably, the Odisha government had issued a notification October 31, stating all schools in the state would remain closed till November 30. However, Class IX to Class XII in all schools under the School and Mass Education Department would reopen from November 16.

The notification had stated the Office of Special Relief Commissioner and School and Mass Education Department will take a decision on the date of reopening of Classes from IX to XII in a graded manner after November 15 in consultation with all stakeholders.

Recently, the minister had a discussion with five stakeholders at a departmental meeting in this regard. After the meeting, he had told the media that the decision of reopening of the schools would be taken after conferring with the district collectors and district education officers.

