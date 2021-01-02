Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday announced dates for reopening of schools across the state.

According to a notification issued by School and Mass Education Department, schools will reopen for Class-X and Class-XII students beginning January 8.

The government in the notification mentioned that the syllabus for Class-X students will be completed by April 26 while the syllabus for Class-XII students will be covered by April 28.

The government aims for 100 days classroom teaching which will include Saturdays and Sundays.

A detailed set of guidelines have been issued for all government-aided and private schools affiliated to CBSE/ICSE and other boards in the state. Classes will be held in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

While examinations for Class-X students will begin May 3 and conclude May 15, Class-XII students will appear for their papers between May 15 and June 11.