Bhubaneswar: In view of the severe heatwave conditions in the state, district administrations of Khurda, Nayagarh and Deogarh have announced temporary closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres from April 20 to 23, while Angul has shut the schools from April 20 to 22.

Collectors of the four districts have instructed the education officials to enforce the orders immediately, prioritising the well-being of students, teachers, and staff amid rising temperatures.

In cases where examinations are already scheduled, authorities have been directed to conduct them only during morning hours to minimise exposure to extreme heat.

Earlier, the state govt had announced holidays for schools and colleges in eight districts – Sambalpur, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh and Mayurbhanj.

Meanwhile, mercury soared above 40 degrees Celsius in 13 districts, with Jharsuguda recording the highest at 43.3 degrees Celsius.