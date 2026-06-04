Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asked officers of the state police department to behave friendly with the people amid custodial torture allegations that surfaced from at least three police stations in the past few days.

Majhi was speaking at an event in Puri organised for the inauguration of various infrastructure projects worth Rs 195 crore for the police department.

Custodial torture allegations were made against the police personnel of Barang police station in Cuttack, Kabisuryanagar police station in Ganjam district and Talchua Marine Police Station in Kendrapara district in the past one month.

Highlighting the social justice system, the chief minister who holds the Home Department said that the guilty must be punished and the innocent must live without any fear.

“When such trust comes into the minds of the people, only then can we say that the society is truly safe. The role of the state police is very important in this regard,” he said.

Calling upon the police force to be people-oriented, Majhi said, “Be friendly to the public and tough on offenders. It is your duty and responsibility to enforce the law fairly and effectively.”

Majhi cautioned that a few isolated incidents could tarnish the police force’s overall image. Stressing the need for greater sensitivity and professionalism, he urged police personnel to remain vigilant and responsive while discharging their duties.

The government is giving special importance to proper training of police officers and other employees, he stated.

The government is making every effort to ensure law and order, security and welfare for every citizen in the state, he said, adding, “The role of the police is very important in ensuring the safety of the public and providing them with good services, and our government is always committed to meeting the needs of the police personnel.”

Highlighting the achievements made by the Odisha Police, Majhi said the force has played a commendable role in combating Left-Wing Extremism, maintaining public order and curbing narcotics trafficking.

He noted that the state’s conviction rate has significantly improved following the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Odisha’s conviction rate rose to 87.6 per cent by December last year, reflecting improved investigation and prosecution processes, he pointed out.

These days, cybercrime and organised crime have emerged as a big challenge all over the world. To combat it successfully, the police will have to be alert and ready by adopting new technologies, Majhi said while expressing confidence that the state police can successfully meet this challenge.

Later, the CM laid the foundation stone for Chandua (Applique) Bazaar in Pipili. The state-of-the-art “Craft, Culture and Tourism Hub” will be constructed over five acres of land near Pipili for Rs 80 crore.

Addressing the people of Pipili, Majhi said that more than 6,000 artisans of Pipili and the surrounding areas will directly benefit from the project.

A ‘raw material bank’ will be set up there to provide raw materials to artisans at affordable prices. Besides, artisans, especially members of the women self-help groups (WSHGs), will be empowered with training in digital marketing and packaging to match the e-commerce era, he said.