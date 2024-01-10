New Delhi: Scientists from Mauritius and Bangladesh have joined researchers at India’s Antarctic expedition at the Bharati research station in the icy continent’s Larsemann Hills region.

Two scientists from Mauritius and one from Bangladesh are participating in the research activities as part of the Colombo Security Conclave, an initiative involving India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Mauritius, with Bangladesh and the Seychelles as observers.

The scientists will participate in the Antarctic expedition for a period of three to four months, during which they will undertake collaborative research in various disciplines pertaining to polar science and understand the nuances of polar logistics as well as challenges of the environment.

The participation of the scientists is an outcome of the maiden CSC Oceanographers and Hydrographers Conference in Goa and Hyderabad in November 2022.

Last June, scientists from Colombo Security Conclave nations embarked aboard ‘Sagar Nidhi’ for a month-long scientific expedition in the Indian Ocean Region.

PTI