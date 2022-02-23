New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl allegedly beat her mother to death with a frying pan after she was scolded for not doing the dishes, Noida police have said.

The teenager faces charges under Section 304 – culpable homicide not amounting to murder. She has been sent to a correctional home.

On Sunday night, the girl called her neighbours to her 14th floor apartment in Noida’s Sector 77 saying her mother was injured. The woman’s bloodied body was found with head wounds. Neighbours took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The woman was in her mid 30s and worked in the supply department of a firm in Greater Noida. She lived with her daughter and had separated from her husband within five years of marriage, the police said.

Senior Police Officer Ranvijay Singh said, “The woman had asked her daughter to wash utensils. When the teenager did not do so, she scolded her, an argument followed and the girl allegedly kept hitting her on the head with a frying pan.”

The officer said that the girl initially told the police that she came back from a walk to find her mother in a pool of blood.

But when police questioned neighbours and scanned the footage from CCTV cameras at the apartment complex, they found no sign of any outsider’s entry into the flat.

When questioned further, the teenager admitted that she had beaten her mother to death, police said.

The woman’s brother registered a police complaint against his niece, based on which the FIR was filed. Police have also recovered the frying pan used in the crime.