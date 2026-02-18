Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage, which has been tackled, is on ventilator support as a safeguard and stable, doctors treating him said Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here.

The 90-year-old, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo, which scripted films such as Sholay, Deewar and Don with Javed Akhtar, is in the ICU and recovery might take some time given his age.

“His blood pressure was high, for which we treated hi,m and we had to put him on a ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now the ventilator was put as a safeguard so that his situation doesn’t get worse. So it is not that he is critical,” Dr Jalil Parkar told reporters.

“We did the investigations that were required and today we have done a small procedure on him, I will not go into the details. The procedure done is called DSA (digital subtraction angiography). The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine and stable and shifted back to ICU. By tomorrow, we hope to get him off the ventilator. All in all, he is doing quite well,” he added.

Asked whether he suffered a brain haemorrhage, the doctor said, “Unko thoda haemorrhage hua tha, which we’ve tackled. No surgery is required.

As concern over Khan’s health mounted, his children, including superstar Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughter Alvira, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, have been seen outside the hospital along with other well-wishers. His long-time partner Akhtar was also seen coming out of the hospital.

Khan, a household name in the 70s and 80s, turned 90 November 24 last year. It was the day Dharmendra, the star of many of his films, including Sholay, Seeta aur Geeta and Yaadon Ki Baraat, passed away.

Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Khan arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He was good looking and confident he would make a mark in the industry as an actor. But that did not happen. And then, after struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed lanes.

He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Akhtar to form one of Hindi cinema’s most formidable writing partnerships. They worked together on two dozen movies with most of them achieving blockbuster status.

Other than Sholay, Deewar and Don, Khan and Akhtar also penned Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Mr India.