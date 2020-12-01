Kesinga: South-Western Range DIG Shafin Ahmed K Tuesday inaugurated the new office of Kesinga SDPO in Kesinga subdivisional police station premises.

Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited had taken the tender for constructing the new office of the SDPO.

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar, Kesinga SDPO S Susree, IIC Ashok Kumar Mohapatra of Narla block and police officers from other police stations under Kesinga sub-division took part in the inaugural ceremony.

Notably, IPS officer S Susree from Kerala’s Kollam November 20 took charge as the SDPO of Kesinga subdivision in Kalahandi district. She is an IPS officer from 2018 batch. The appointment of the IPS officer came after her successful completion of training on anti-terrorism at the SOG Training Centre at Chandaka in Bhubaneswar.

PNN