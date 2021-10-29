Ganjam: Constant erosion of sea coast due to high-rise tidal waves has sparked fears on mass nesting of famous Olive Ridley turtles which is likely to start from December on Rushikulya river mouth in this district, a report said.

The rare turtles are likely to arrive on Rushikulya river mouth soon and join in for mating from the month of November.

Environmentalists said, mass nesting of the turtles is likely to begin from the month of December with the onset of southward blowing of the wind and presence of a conducive climate.

It is seen that the tidal waves are often crossing the sea coast and eroding the sea beach. The stretch of beach from Gokharakuda to Prayagi in Ganjam block and Aryapalli to the south has eroded to a great extent.

As a result, the Rushikulya estuary is constantly getting eroded due to the constant lashing of the tidal waves. Things have come to such a pass that the sea coast from Rushikulya sea beach to Bateswar Shiva temple has been completely washed away and merged with the sea.

This is the reason for which the Olive Ridley turtles failed to turn up at Rushikulya coast for mass nesting last year. The sea beach has eroded to such an extent that the marine creatures are finding it difficult to climb up to the beach from sea.

This has seriously affected their mating and mass nesting on the sea beach. Similar fear on mass nesting of the turtles also exists this year.

The beach erosion has not only affected the mating and mass nesting of turtles but the fishermen of Podampeta and nearby areas are also experiencing the pinch.

The erosion of the sea beach has deprived the fishermen of parking place for their boats and fishing nets. The constant lashing of tidal waves has also destroyed the thick Casuarina cover on the Podampeta beach.

Environmentalists demanded the district administration to intervene and do the needful in saving the beach from sea erosion.

PNN