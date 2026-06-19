Mahakalapara: A 10-foot breach occurred in a coastal embankment near Panikhia village under Nanjura panchayat in Mahakalapara block of Kendrapara district Wednesday after high tidal waves overflowed the coast. According to villagers, saline water entered agricultural fields through the breach in embankment, inundating nearly 100 acres of farmland and raising fears of extensive damage to the upcoming kharif crop.

Sources said Panikhia, a tribal-dominated village located at about 1 km from the seashore amid forested terrain, was affected by unusually high tides triggered by the new moon phase. The tidal surge crossed the shoreline and created the breach near the Devati Jaheri shrine. Villagers, including Gurubha Hansda and Suna Marandi, said the intrusion of seawater could severely affect paddy cultivation during the current kharif season.

They expressed concern that the saline water may render large tracts of farmland unsuitable for cultivation. The tribal community is worried about how farming activities will be carried out this season if the embankment is not repaired quickly. Villagers have demanded immediate intervention by the district administration to repair the saline embankment and plug the breach to prevent further ingress of seawater.