Sambalpur: The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla have expressed their displeasure over sealing of the principal’s office at the institute and filed a complaint at Burla police station, Saturday.

The principal’s office was sealed following an order of the court of senior civil judge in Sonepur, Friday.

The law officer Ashok Panigrahi of VIMSAR legal cell has alleged that the office was sealed without serving them any prior intimation or notice.

Moreover, the applicant Khirod Sahu was absent but his name finds mention in the seizure list, he alleged. The office was sealed in haste when the Covid pandemic is continuing in the state.

Earlier, the authorities praying for a stay order had filed a petition in the Orissa High Court challenging the order of Sonepur court.

The Orissa High Court failed to pass an order due to closure of the court for which a separate petition will be filed to issue a stay order on the order of the Sonepur court and a review of the order.

Meanwhile, the VIMSAR authorities have filed a complaint at Burla police station, IIC Kamal Lochan Panda said.

Notably, the Sambalpur Court Saturday attached all the movable property of the Principal of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in order to execute a decree over non-payment of dues to sacked staff.

The order of attachment of properties belonging to the Office of VIMSAR Principal was passed by the Civil Judge Court (senior division) in Sonepur and executed by Sambalpur Court Saturday.

The Civil Judge Court had pronounced its verdict while hearing a previously filed case pertaining to the disengagement of as many as 27 contractual staff of the VIMSAR in 2007.

According to the source, two pairs of table and chair, two sofa sets, 16 computers, six wooden tables, one glass table, 41 steel almirahs, 20 wooden almirahs, seven printers, three copiers and an official car (bearing registration number OD15 H-0833) including two buses were attached by the court for the purpose of payment of dues.

Three contractual staff, namely former office attendant Sambhunath Sahu, former sweeper Rebati Kanta Kalet and former gatekeeper Khirod Kumar Sahoo had moved the labour court challenging their disengagement from service.

