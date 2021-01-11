Gope: These days hundreds of labourers can be seen on a digging spree in Gope block of Puri district.

According to a source, they are searching for oil deposits in the area and are reportedly using dynamites. The frequent explosions have resulted in the houses in the area developing cracks.

The residents of Aambili village under Mahalapada panchayat have alleged that three dynamites exploded in quick succession on a farmland. Under the impact of the explosion, their houses and the asbestos roof of the village temple have developed cracks.

The affected villagers are Dillip Panda, Loknath Behera, Manorama Panda and Radhshaym Mallik who have demanded compensation.

While Konark police station IIC Ranjan Mallik said that they have not received any complaints from the affected residents, Gope tehsildar Premanshu Chand said that the labourers are searching for oil deposits in the locality at Oil India Limited’s behest.

If the dynamite explosions have caused any damage, the affected persons will be suitably compensated but only after receiving their complaints and investigations.

