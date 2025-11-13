Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces Thursday launched a search operation in six border areas of Poonch district as part of beef-up security measures in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG), Army, and the CRPF in the Salwah forests, Bareela Kass, Kasbalari, Bagyoute, the general area of Parnai Project Nakka Manjhari, and Gursai Moorie border areas of the district, they added.

The forces are on high alert, and locals have been urged to share any information about suspicious movements in their areas.