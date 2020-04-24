Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said a low pressure area is very likely to develop over south Andaman Sea and adjourning southeast Bay of Bengal around April 29.

After formation of the low pressure area, the system is likely to become more marked over the same region, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Bhubaneswar Met Centre director HR Biswas said, “A low pressure is likely to form April 29 or 30. However, we cannot say now whether it will be converted into a cyclonic storm and about its direction, if it takes shape.”

Private weather forecasting agency SkyMet said, “Maiden cyclone of this season will be forming in the Bay of Bengal shortly. A cyclonic circulation over the Andaman sea will come up April 27. This becomes organised and more marked to induce a low-pressure area over the same region April 28.”

Environmental conditions will be favorable for further strengthening to depression April 29 and later to a deep depression April 30, it said.

The SkyMet further said warm sea surface temperature and light to moderate wind in that area will support the cyclogenesis further and a cyclonic storm is likely to form in the North Andaman Sea May 1, 2020.

Right from inception to a cyclone, the complete range of islands in the Andaman Nicobar Sea will experience torrential rains and gusty winds.

Further, the system is expected to intensify to a severe cyclonic storm, keeping a safe distance from the Indian coastline. The storm will gain strength further and head for Myanmar – Bangladesh coast, it said.

“It is too early to pre-empt its landfall, but the coastline from Yangon (Myanmar) to Chittagong (Bangladesh) remains vulnerable,” the private agency said.