Nimapada: The first swine flu case of the season was reported in Nimapada district Tuesday after the swab sample of a woman tested positive for H1N1 virus.

The patient of ward no.11 near NAC area of Nimapada district complained of cold and cough following which she was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Suspecting swine flu infection, the swab sample was sent for examination. The sample was tested positive for H1N1 virus at Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

Giving details about the diagnosed symptoms of flu to those of infections caused by other flu strains and can include: fever (but not always), chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, watery, red eyes, body aches, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Influenza in pigs causes transmission of viruses to human beings, mainly to hog farmers and veterinarians and someone infected with swine flu passes the infection to others.

Doctor said people need to be cautious while moving in crowded places. In case of cold and sore throat, they should seek medical advice immediately.

PNN