Bhubaneswar: State Election Commission (SEC) has intensified preparations for the 2027 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) and Urban Local Body (ULB) elections by convening a high-level review meeting with all District Collectors July 21. According to an official communication, the meeting will be held via videoconference on the OSWAN platform at 11:30am, under the chairmanship of the State Election Commissioner.

A key agenda of the meeting will be to review the ongoing door-to-door survey being carried out for the preparation of booth-wise electoral rolls for the 2027 local body elections. District administrations have also been asked to present the status of pending detailed contingent (DC) bills and utilisation certificates (UCs) relating to the 2022 elections to the ULBs.