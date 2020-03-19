Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Thursday reported second COVID-19 positive case with a man who recently returned from London was found infected, health officials said.

The man, who had returned from London March 15, was admitted to a government-run hospital in Ongole town with suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

Officials said his samples were sent to the virology lab in Tirupati. They were tested positive for COVID-19

With the state recording second positive case, the health department went on alert.

IANS