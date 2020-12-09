Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday inaugurated the second edition of Odisha Tourism’s flagship Eco Retreat event at five locations namely Ramchandi beach in Konark, Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringibadi and Hirakud.

The event will continue till February 28.

On this occasion, video messages of Chief Minister Patnaik, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were displayed at all the locations.

It was earlier scheduled for inauguration December 8 but had to be cancelled owing to the nation-wide bandh call given by farmers.

The event will offer tourists a rare experience of staying at luxury tents and spending time in the lap of untamed nature with priceless surroundings. All the COVID-19 guidelines are being followed at these tents. The first edition of Eco Retreat was held at the Ramchandi beach in 2019.

The event is expected to go a long way in reviving the state’s tourism sector which was badly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourists with prior booking can avail the facilities. They can book accommodation at https://ecoretreat.odishatourism.gov.in/en.html.

PNN