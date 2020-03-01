Christchurch: Mohammed Shami took four wickets as New Zealand were all out for 235, trailing India by seven runs, but it was Ravindra Jadeja’s stunning catch that stole the show at tea on day two of the second Test here at the Hagley Oval Sunday.

Shami returned best figures of 4/81 with Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) also doing well with the ball to tame New Zealand’s wagging tail after they were reduced to 142/5 at lunch.

The impressive Kyle Jamieson scored 49 and shared a 51-run stand with pace colleague Neil Wagner (21) before Jadeja took a stunning catch at deep square leg, leaping high and plucking the ball out of thin air showing extraordinary reflexes to get rid of Wagner.

Tim Southee was the first man to be dismissed post lunch, caught behind off Bumrah. Jadeja knocked allrounder Colin de Grandhomme (26)’s off stump with a beauty bringing Wagner to the crease. He and Jamieson then looked to punish the Indian bowlers who have been guilty of not shaving off the tail efficiently of late.

Wagner was dropped by Hanuma Vihari on three off Shami, in the same over which saw the Kiwi win a review after he was given caught behind by the umpire. Shami forced Jamieson into a pull which was caught brilliantly by ‘keeper Rishabh Pant to end the towering pacer’s fightback.

India ended the session on a high with Jadeja and Pant being the toast at the dressing room for their outstanding catches.

Earlier, Indian bowlers roared back to form as New Zealand were reduced to 142/5 at lunch.

The hosts were cruising at 63/0 when play resumed after India were bowled out for 242 in the first innings. But with Umesh Yadav trapping Tom Blundell (30) in front early on the second day, the slide started as soon the Kiwis were reduced to 142/5 with Jasprit Bumrah then having skipper Kane Williamson caught behind for just 3.

Ross Taylor (15) followed suit, Jadeja having him caught at point by Umesh as Mohammed Shami then castled Tom Latham (52) who was looking good.

Henry Nicolls was also gone soon after, Virat Kohli taking a sharp catch at second slip off Shami as India went into the break with their tails up.

Earlier on Day 1, Indian batsmen played some reckless shots to get bowled out for 242.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 242; New Zealand 1st innings: 235 in 73.1 overs (Tom Latham 52; Kyle Jamieson 49; Mohammed Shami 4/81; Jasprit Bumrah 3/62)

(IANS)