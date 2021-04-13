Berhampur: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were clamped Tuesday at Maa Budhu Thakurani temple in this town of Ganjam district Tuesday. The district administration’s move came after two priests of the temple tested positive for COVID-19.

The deity’s ‘Ghata’ procession was scheduled to take place Tuesday. In order to check the spread of the virus, the administration has also sealed the route from Buddhi Thakurani temple to the Desibehera Street. The area around the temple has been declared a containment zone.

Public gathering in front of the temple has been banned. “If anyone is found violating the prohibitory orders, stringent action will be taken against them,” the administration stated in a release.

Berhampur town Monday reported four fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 4,283. Of them, 4,148 patients have recovered and 52 are undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed 83 lives in the town.

Similarly, Ganjam district Tuesday reported 80 fresh cases. With this addition, the district’s tally has gone up to 22,251. The total recoveries and active cases stand at 21, 789 and 205 respectively. The district’s death toll stands at 249.

PNN