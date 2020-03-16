Jajpur/Hinjilicut: In the wake of the report of a patient undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital coming out to be positive, Jajpur district administration imposed Section 144 in the town Monday.

Jajpur collector-in-charge Indramani Nayak informed that the prohibitory order under section 144 has been invoked under section 2 (1) of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The restriction has been imposed to avoid a congregation of lakhs of devotees on the bank of the river Baitarani to take holy dip in the river on the occasion of ‘Baruni Snana’, observed on the 13th day of Krushna Paksha of Odia month Chaitra.

Similarly, the Ganjam district administration has decided to not hold ‘Danda Nacha’, the annual fair of praying Danda Kali goddess at Hinjilicut tehsil. The tehsildar has requested Danda Kali Jatra Committee through various mediums to cooperate with the administration.

PNN