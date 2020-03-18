Phulbani: Even as the State is in partial lockdown over coronavirus scare, the Kandhamal Collector and magistrate Dr. Brudha D. Tuesday went a step ahead and imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the district as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, the State government had directed all educational institutions, cinema halls and malls to close down till March 31. In the wake of the virus scare, the popular ‘Danda Nacha’, opera, marriages and thread ceremonies have been cancelled and restrictions have been imposed on feasts. The reservation of kalyan mandaps in the city has also been cancelled.

Similarly rallies and protests will be prevented. All hotels are required to have hand wash, sanitizers and isolation rooms. The SP, the sub-divisional magistrate, and the IIC will monitor different localities. Complaints will be filed against those who violate the provisions of Article 16.

People have been advised against spreading rumours about coronavirus. The order is said to be in force until the court rescinds it.

PNN