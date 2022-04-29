New Delhi: Security arrangements have been beefed up in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area ahead of ‘namaz’ on the last Jumma before Eid, police said Friday.

“Adequate security arrangements have been placed in the area and sufficient security personnel have been deployed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Hindu and Muslim groups had clashed with each other during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the northwest Delhi area April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Akbar, who owns a mobile repair shop in C-Block of Jahangirpuri, said, “Yesterday, we were allowed to open shops, but today again we are not allowed to enter the barricaded area.”

A senior police officer said that they have not given any direction to close the shops in the area.

“The namaz is going on in the area. The shops are also opened here. We have not asked anyone to close the shop, if they have closed it by themselves, then we have no role in it,” the officer said.

On Sunday, a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was taken out by Hindu and Muslim residents of the area to give a message of peace and harmony even as the roads leading to the mosque near which the riots broke out remain closed for movement.

The march was carried out in C block area — the epicentre of the clashes — amid a heavy security presence.