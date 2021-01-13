Bhubaneswar: It has been two days since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. However, in spite of 48 hours passing by, the world is yet to know the newborn’s name or have a glimpse of her. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka are being extra-protective about their daughter because the pandemic is still prevalent in India.

Virat himself had posted on the social media that the couple had been blessed with a girl two days back. In the message he had also requested for ‘privacy’. Well such is the security cover that has been provided for the newborn that even relatives and friends have not been allowed into the room where the baby and mother are resting. Sources said Wednesday that both Anushka and the baby have been provided with security which can easily be termed ‘Z-plus’.

Both Virat and Anushka are not accepting any gifts. Even the closest of relatives and friends have not been allowed to see the baby. Even the doctors and nurses attending to the actress and her baby are being allowed into the room after strict scrutiny. Mobile phones into the room are a big no no so till date how the baby looks is still anybody’s imagination. “Take as many pictures of us when you want to, but do not take pictures of our daughter,” has been Virat’s latest message to the Mumbai paparazzi.

Hospital authorities are also cooperating with Virushka to the fullest. Sources said that three different getaway options have been kept open for the day, Anushka and the baby leaves. This has been done to avoid the hordes of photographers who have already positioned themselves in front of the hospital.

However, others familiar with the plans have said the extra security may be for a different reason altogether. They have said that the power couple may have signed a contract with a magazine regarding the first picture of the newborn. May be that is one of the reasons why there is the protective cover around the baby.