Kandhamal: Security forces have unearthed a weapons dump in Odisha’s Kandhamal district and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said Wednesday.

The seizure was made during a joint operation by two Special Operations Groups and a District Voluntary Force team that was launched Tuesday.

In a statement, the Odisha police said that following the discovery of the weapons dump, the bomb disposal squad carried out a systematic search of the area to rule out the possibility of the presence of IEDs.

A 303 rifle, two 12-bore guns, two single-shot guns, one 8-mm gun, cartridges of different calibres, codex wire, and five electric detonators were among the items seized from the site, officials said.

The recovered weapons, explosives and other incriminating materials belonged to Maoist cadres, an officer said.

Although Kandhamal district achieved its target of becoming completely free of Naxals by March 31, security forces continue to recover old Maoist dumps, he said.