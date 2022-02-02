Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight in the Nadigam area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said Wednesday.

“One terrorist killed. Operation going on,” police said.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.