Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district. The operation began following information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces’ positions. He said two militants have been killed in the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained. However, the numbers may rise as the encounter was still continuing, said the officer.

Only a couple of days back a top LeT commander was killed in an encounter with Srinagar. His accomplice was also shot dead as they took on the might of the security forces. Large amount of ammunition and explosives were recovered from the possession of the two killed militants. The LeT commander had been responsible for a number of attacks on security forces since August this year.