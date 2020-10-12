Srinagar: A top Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist and his local accomplice were killed Monday in this city. The LeT terrorist in a fierce gunbattle with security forces in Old Barzulla area of Srinagar, police said. The slain LeT terrorist was identified as Saifullah. He is a Pakistani who masterminded at least three attacks on security forces during the past month. A police official said Saifullah was the first Pakistani terrorist to be killed in several years during an operation.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Old Barzulla locality of the city in the early hours of Monday. They had specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the official said. He said around 7.45, when the searches were going on, militants fired upon the forces. That led to an encounter between the two sides. Two militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Saifullah was a Pakistani and a top commander of the LeT. He was involved in several recent attacks on security forces in and around this city.

“A top Lashkar commander from Pakistan named Saifullah has been killed in the operation. He was involved in three back-to-back major attacks on security forces in Nowgam, Chadoora and Kandizaal here,” Singh said.

The DGP said Srinagar city has witnessed eight encounters so far this year in which 18 militants have been killed. “In total, this year so far 75 successful anti-militancy operations have been carried out. During the operations 180 terrorists have been killed. Also, 138 militants and their associates have been arrested this year. In terms of operational achievements, it is a record of sorts compared to last year. The number of both killed and arrested is more this year than 2019,” Singh informed.

The UT’s police chief said all the anti-militancy operations conducted this year were clean. They were undertaken in a professional manner.

“Barring one operation at Batamaloo Srinagar, in which a woman got killed unfortunately in crossfire, all operations were cleanly conducted by the security forces,” Singh said.

Singh was asked about the number of fatalities the security forces have suffered. He said that 19 J&K policemen have lost their lives. Singh also said 21 CRPF personnel and 15 Army soldiers have been killed in the UT.

Singh informed that at present only one militant was active in the city. So far has been involved in a couple of attacks on the security forces. “We are looking for him and will bring him to justice very soon,” Singh asserted.

Sources, meanwhile, said Saifullah was involved in a terrorist attack September 21 on New Bypass where no loss was reported. He was also the brain behind the attack in Kaisarmullah Chadoora September 24. In the attack an ASI of the CRPF was killed and his rifle snatched. Saifullah was again behind the attack October 5 on New Bypass Taingan Nowgam. Two CRPF personnel were killed and three injured in the attack. He was also involved in killing two policemen August 14.