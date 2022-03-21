Itanagar: Security forces gunned down two NSCN(IM) insurgents while another was injured in an encounter in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, a senior police official said here Monday. One cadre of the banned outfit was arrested by the security personnel who also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa said. The shootout occurred at Old Kolagaon near Khonsa, the district headquarters, Sunday.

An AK-56 rifle with a magazine, one 5.56 mm M4A1 carbine made in the US, a 32mm pistol, a huge cache of ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter site, Apa informed.

The IGP said that Triap district police and Assam Rifles jointly launched an operation Saturday based on intelligence inputs about the presence of the NSCN(IM) cadres in the area. After they reached the spot, a gun battle started between the two sides, which continued till Sunday.

It was later found that two insurgents were killed and one was injured. The injured man was taken to a hospital in Dibrugarh town of Assam.

The NSCN(IM) insurgents have been carrying out extortion drives and recruiting new cadres in Tirap district since January, the police official said.