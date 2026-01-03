Raipur/Sukma/Bijapur: In one of the largest “anti-Naxal” operations this year, security forces have neutralised more than 14 Maoists in two separate fierce encounters in Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh’s South Bastar region.

The primary gun battle erupted in the dense forests of the Kistaram area under the Sukma district, where joint teams of security personnel were conducting an intensive search operation based on intelligence inputs.

The forces came under heavy fire from Maoists, leading to intense exchanges that lasted several hours.

According to Sukma and Bijapur police officials, several Maoists were killed in the encounter, with initial reports pegging the toll at over 14 in Sukma and Bijapur.

Police officials indicate that most of the slain Maoists belonged to the Darbha Valley Committee (DVCM) cadre, a key Maoist formation. Notably, the Naxal commander allegedly involved in the killing of Additional SP Akash Girpunje of Konta was among those neutralised, dealing a significant blow to the outfit.

Weapons recovered from the site include an AK-47 and an INSAS rifle, along with other ammunition and explosives. The operation remains ongoing, with teams combing the area.

The exact casualty figure and identities of the deceased will be confirmed once the forces return from the deep forest areas. Given the ongoing and highly sensitive nature of the anti-Naxal operation, officials have chosen not to reveal key details, including the precise site of the gun battle or the strength of the deployed security forces.

Speaking to reporters, a senior police official emphasised, “The operation has reached a critical stage and is still in progress. For the safety of our jawans on the ground, we cannot share operational specifics at this juncture.”

Authorities have assured that a comprehensive update, covering the identities of the neutralised Maoists, details of seized weapons, and the outcome, will be made public only after the mission is fully completed and the area declared secure.

The insurgency has significantly declined due to sustained counter-operations, surrenders, and development initiatives.

Affected districts have shrunk to under 20, mainly in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The government aims to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, through security camps, infrastructure, and welfare schemes. Several Maoists have surrendered or been neutralised in recent years, weakening their structure. However, root causes like tribal displacement and inequality persist, raising questions about long-term resolution.