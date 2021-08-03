Bhubaneswar: A security guard allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at Airport Police limits in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Chandra Dash, a native of Sarankul in Nayagarh district and was staying in Ganganagar area. He worked as an arm guard at a security agency.

On being informed, a team from Airfield police station reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for autopsy.

According to a source, Das shot himself dead with his gun between 12:00 am and 1:00 am.

Registering a case, the police have launched a probe. According to a source, Das had been suspecting his wife of having extra marital affairs and the couple would often quarrel over this. This may be the reason behind his taking the extreme step. “Anything about the incident can only be said after the investigation,” said a cop.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family members have been informed about the incident. The couple has two children.

PNN