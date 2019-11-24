Mumbai: Security has been tightened outside three luxury hotels in Mumbai where MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena have been kept to thwart any poaching attempts, police said Sunday.

The three parties shifted their MLAs to different hotels in this city after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was oSaturday sworn in as the chief minister along with NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

The dramatic political development took place just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

In a bid to prevent their MLAs from being poached for the forthcoming floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, the Congress moved its MLAs to JW Marriott hotel in Juhu area, while the NCP shifted its legislators to The Renaissance hotel in Powai, sources said. The Shiv Sena MLAs on the other hand are staying at ‘The Lalit’ located near the international airport here, they said.

Personnel from Sahar and Powai police stations along with the reserve police force were deployed outside the Lalit hotel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VIII) Manjunath Singhe told reporters.

“Security has already been beefed up outside The Lalit and JW Marriott. We are checking the vehicles as well as persons entering these hotels,” said Singhe.

The private security guards of the three hotels were also not allowing anyone to enter the premises without proper checking of their vehicles and belongings, sources said.

PTI