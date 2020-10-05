Lucknow: Security of the family of the Dalit woman who died a fortnight after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras district has been tightened. Her brother has been provided with two gunmen, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said Monday.

“Security has been tightened around the victim’s house in Hathras. Her family members have also been provided security,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

In the village, 12-15 PAC personnel have been deployed for ‘24-hour security’ of the family, Hathras police said. They added that two security men have been deployed for the brother. Elaborate security has been ensured to prevent any tension in the area. Besides constables, three SHOs and a deputy SP-rank officer have been deployed, they added.

Women policemen have also been deployed there for around-the-clock security in the village, police said.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras, September 14. She died September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charge.

AAP MP heckled

Meanwhile in a separate development ink was thrown Monday on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras. He was leading a party delegation to the village of the Dalit woman.

When Singh was about to speak to mediapersons from TV news channels, a man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting ‘PFI dalal wapas jao’.

The Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding some protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that took place across India earlier this year. The UP Police had earlier sought a ban on the organisation.

Singh sat in his car and left the spot immediately after the incident. Visuals of the occurrence went viral on the electronic media.