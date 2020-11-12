Bhubaneswar: In a bid to avoid any type of public congregations and crime during Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, set to be observed November 13 and 14 respectively, the Commissionerate Police has beefed up security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, informed Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Umashankar Dash, Thursday.

Dash said that there are chances of rise in snatching and loot during Dhanteras people will purchase valuable gold ornaments on the occasion.

Police have also made a list of 300 looters and snatchers who are habitual offenders. Dash directed the police teams to keep a vigil on the robbers as there may be a chance that they will commit crime.

If needed, the criminals will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA), added Dash.

Explaining the security arrangements Dash said, patrolling across the city would be intensified during the two-day festive period. For this, police personnel in PCR vans will visit every lane of the city to keep a watch on the criminals.

The cops have been asked to remain alert to check the COVID-19 guidelines issued on the occasion of Diwali. The cops have also been directed to keep an eye out for anyone bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

Moreover, stress will be given to ensure that there is no huge gathering at jewellery shops on the occasion of Dhanteras, Dash said.

“We urge people to remain alert to prevent any crime. More patrolling vehicles will be deployed on the day and PCR vans will be engaged to monitor the Dhanteras rush,” the DCP added.

