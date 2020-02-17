Hubballi (Karnataka): The three Kashmiri engineering college students here, facing sedition charges, were re-arrested Monday after protests broke out against police for releasing them on executing a bond.

“They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested again, produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody,” Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep informed.

The trio, students of a private engineering college, were arrested Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

They were released Sunday on executing a bond under Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code (release of accused when evidence deficient). Police had come under flak for releasing the three.

They said the trio were apprehended Monday morning and taken to court, which remanded them to judicial custody till March 2. The three students were reportedly manhandled by a mob at the court.

The action came after members of right wing outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station Sunday.

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who flayed the police for releasing the youths who, he alleged, demonstrated their ‘anti-India vitriol’.

Police said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to higher police officials about the case.

Meanwhile, Ashok Anvekar, a member of the Hubli Bar Association, said they had decided none from the bar would appear as counsel for the three Kashmiri students.

