Pune: Delay in formation of government in Maharashtra due to power tussle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP is churning out various scenarios, with the latest being a comical wish by a netizen who suggested that actor Anil Kapoor take up the post like his reel protagonist in Nayak.

However, the actor Sunday said he was good as an actor and not a politician. “I like any political leader working for his country,” he told reporters after attending a function here.

When asked about a fan taking to twitter and comically suggesting that Kapoor be made the next chief minister of Maharashtra, the actor replied that he was good as a nayak.

In the 2001 movie, Kapoor who played the role of a television reporter accepts the challenge to become the chief minister for one day.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a tussle, mainly over sharing of the chief minister’s post.

Formal talks between both the ruling parties cannot take off even ten days after the poll verdict handed them a comfortable victory.

PTI